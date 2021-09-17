Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,785,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $75,788,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.58. 628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,218. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

