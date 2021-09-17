Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.55. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

