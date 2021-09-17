Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.80 ($116.24).

FRA HEN3 opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.19. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

