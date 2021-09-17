Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $270.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.95.

NYSE ALB opened at $231.25 on Monday. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

