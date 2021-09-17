Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Buy

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OUTKY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.