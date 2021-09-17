Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 50.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,808. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.