DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.29

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $238.29 and last traded at $238.29, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSRLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

