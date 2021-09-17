Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY remained flat at $$21.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

