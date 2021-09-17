Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCBO. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.00.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$117.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.74. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$40.29 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

