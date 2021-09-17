Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.56 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.