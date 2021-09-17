Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF remained flat at $$43.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.