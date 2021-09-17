Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Doma alerts:

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Doma has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.65.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.