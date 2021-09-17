Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $34.76 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

