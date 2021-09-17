Donut Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $5,532.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00117753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00172889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.63 or 0.07280514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.69 or 0.99676214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00845910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

