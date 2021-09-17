Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

DIIBF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $764.99 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

