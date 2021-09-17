DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.58. 3,697,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in DouYu International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its position in DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

