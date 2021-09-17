DoYourTip (DYT) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $639,800.01 and approximately $26,043.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00750249 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001457 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.03 or 0.01199732 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

