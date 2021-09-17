DPRating (RATING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,397.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $822,834.23 and $8,397.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DPRating has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00131931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

