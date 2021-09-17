DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 56,183 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76.

On Friday, July 16th, Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.97 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

