DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,902,214 shares of company stock worth $267,489,304 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

