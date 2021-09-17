Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Down 51.8% in August

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Draganfly stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,964. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

