Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Down 51.8% in August

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Draganfly stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,964. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $16.70.
About Draganfly
