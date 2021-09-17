DragonVein Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $140,543.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $625.95 or 0.01321434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00502768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00339166 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056624 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.