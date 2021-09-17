Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 509 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

Several analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON:DRX traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 475.60 ($6.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.03. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 483.60 ($6.32). The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

