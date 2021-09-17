Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 509 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).
Several analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of LON:DRX traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 475.60 ($6.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.03. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 483.60 ($6.32). The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
