Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 402,687 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,739,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

