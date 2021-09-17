DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Trading Down 4.5%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.99. 2,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,394,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

