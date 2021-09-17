Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells $676,630.50 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,033. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

