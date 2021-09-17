DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.34 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $226,496.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.74 or 0.00033194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00117252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00171506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.60 or 0.07257352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,366.02 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.35 or 0.00825242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

