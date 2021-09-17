Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.01

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $186.01 and last traded at $185.54, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Bank of America began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

