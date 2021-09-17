Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 400 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after buying an additional 399,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Brink’s by 285.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 126,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BCO stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

