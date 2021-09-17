Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,324,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,629,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 34,137 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

