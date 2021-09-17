Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $208.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.