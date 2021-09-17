Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 204.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $101.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

