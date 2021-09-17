Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 10,628 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

