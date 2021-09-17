Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

