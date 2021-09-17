Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

