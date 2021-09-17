E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.95 on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

