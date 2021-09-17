E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in August

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,300 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 1,879,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 217.7 days.

ENAKF remained flat at $$13.35 during midday trading on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.