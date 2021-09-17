Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 317.6% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of EIC opened at $17.02 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 1,482.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.