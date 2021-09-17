EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $449,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

