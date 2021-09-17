EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. WidePoint Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts predict that WidePoint Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

