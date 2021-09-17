EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WYY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. WidePoint Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
