East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

