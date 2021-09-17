Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KODK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 310,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 163,602 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 72,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth $456,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

