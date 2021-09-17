easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 26.48 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 633.08 ($8.27). 15,296,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,352. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,606.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

