easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 720

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 871.06 ($11.38).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 606.60 ($7.93) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.