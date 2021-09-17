easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 720

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 871.06 ($11.38).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 606.60 ($7.93) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.