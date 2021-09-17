easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 8,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

