easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 8,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.