easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

