easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sep 17th, 2021

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

