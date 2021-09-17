Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $137,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,839. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average is $217.17. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

