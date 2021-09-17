Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 4,811 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $507.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $485.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,526,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $946,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
