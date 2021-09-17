Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 4,811 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $507.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $485.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,526,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $946,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

