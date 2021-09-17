Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,563 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,038,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,384,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

