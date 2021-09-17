Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

